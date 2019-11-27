Surcharge free Black Friday for all Rams Head shows

On “Black Friday”, November 29th, Rams Head is offering surcharge free tickets all day beginning at 12am and ending at 11:59 p.m.

Shows at the following venues are eligible:

Rams Head On Stage in Annapolis

in Annapolis Rams Head Presents concerts at Maryland Hall in Annapolis (keyword search “Maryland Hall” on theRams Head On Stage home page)

in Annapolis (keyword search “Maryland Hall” on theRams Head On Stage home page) Rams Head Presents concerts at The Key West Theater, Sunset Green Event Lawn, and Key West Amphitheater in Key West, Florida (www.keywestconcertseries.com)

Stock up on some great shows on Friday!



