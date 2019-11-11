Sun Country Airlines coming to BWI in May 2020

Sun Country Airlines today announced that it would add Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to its growing network. Sun Country plans to start seasonal nonstop service between BWI Marshall Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on May 8, 2020.

“We are excited to welcome Sun Country, a growing airline that shares our emphasis on customer service,” said Ricky Smith, Executive Director of BWI Marshall Airport. “Their focus is a good match for the convenient access and customer service that we provide at BWI Marshall Airport. We are pleased to work with Sun Country to offer more travel options for our passengers.”

Sun Country Airlines will initially offer two weekly roundtrip flights between BWI Marshall Airport and Minneapolis-St. Paul starting on May 8, increasing to four weekly roundtrip flights on June 4. Sun Country Airlines is a privately held company based in the Twin Cities of Minneapolis-St. Paul. The award-winning airline is a leader in leisure travel flying to more than 50 popular destinations across the U.S., Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean, having earned a reputation for offering world-class service at an affordable price. The airline also offers services from its Sun Country Charters and Sun Country Vacations divisions.

“We are excited to welcome Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to our growing network and to provide service to Minneapolis-St. Paul,” said Sun Country Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “We’re committed to affordably connecting guests to their favorite people, places and memories, and we look forward to bringing that commitment to Baltimore and Washington, DC. We think guests will enjoy our low fares, great customer service, and comfortable onboard experience.”

A recent economic impact report revealed that BWI Marshall Airport produces a total economic impact of $9.3 billion. The airport and visitors generate and support more than 106,000 jobs throughout the region. BWI Marshall remains the busiest airport in the region.

