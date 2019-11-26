“Herrmann
Still need REAL ID? The MVA is open and rarely busy on Black Friday!

| November 26, 2019, 04:42 PM

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will close all branch offices and VEIP stations Thursday, November 28, 2019 in observance of Thanksgiving. All MDOT MVA offices and VEIP stations will reopen Friday, November 29, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Customers are encouraged to take care of their MDOT MVA business on Black Friday when historically volume at branch offices has been lighter. Customers looking to become REAL ID compliant are encouraged to make an appointment. Currently there are more than 2,000 appointments still available statewide on November 29 for REAL ID services.

“While taking advantage of Black Friday deals, customers are encouraged to stop by their nearest branch or VEIP station to take care of MDOT MVA business,” said Chrissy Nizer, Administrator, MDOT MVA. “And there’s no need to get in line early if a REAL ID is on your list. Customers can schedule REAL ID appointments with the guarantee to be seen in 15 minutes, leaving plenty of time to get home for Thanksgiving leftovers.”

For those customers that can’t wait for Black Friday, MDOT MVA’s online services, 24-hour kiosks and self-service VEIP kiosks will be accessible to customers during the Thanksgiving closure.

MDOT MVA reminds customers that extended service hours are available on Thursday’s at all branch offices until 6:30 p.m. and at nine locations on Saturdays until 4:30 p.m. The complete 2019 MDOT MVA holiday and closure schedule is available at mva.maryland.gov/locations/holidays.

