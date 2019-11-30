State police arrest Pasadena woman in multiple wrong-way crashes on I-97

Maryland State Police from Glen Burnie Barrack arrested and charged an Anne Arundel County woman suspected of driving under the influence after a wrong way crash early this morning.

The suspect is identified as Londin Poling, 26, of Pasadena, Maryland. Poling was the sole occupant and driver of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta. Poling was arrested on scene and charged with driving under the influence and other traffic related charges.

Police believe Poling crashed head-on into a 2019 Ford Fiesta driven by Jamal McCullough, 26, of Arnold, Maryland. McCullough was transported from the scene by ambulance to Johns Hopkins Bayview for injuries sustained in the crash.

A second crash resulted when a third vehicle, a black 2001 Jeep struck Poling’s Volkswagen. The Jeep was driven by Casey Reid, 27, of Huntingtown, Maryland. Reid was uninjured in the crash and was the sole occupant in his vehicle.

The preliminary investigation indicates that shortly before 1:00 a.m. this morning, Poling was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-97 near New Cut Road when she crashed into oncoming traffic. During contact with Poling on the scene, the trooper observed signs of impairment.

Personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration responded to the scene to assist with lane closures. The Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney has been notified of the incident. State troopers from the Glen Burnie Barrack are investigating the incident.

Anyone with relevant information or who may have witnessed the incident or actions leading up to the incident is urged to contact the Glen Burnie Barrack at 410-761-5130.

Source : MSP

