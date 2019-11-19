Spate of armed robberies keep Anne Arundel County Police busy

A spate of commercial armed robberies have been keeping the Anne Arundel County Police Department busy. Over the weekend, a 7-Eleven, a Citgo gas station, a CVS and a Dollar Store were all robbed.

Millersville

On November 16, 2019 at approximately 5:00am, officers responded for an attempted robbery at the 7-Eleven located at 495 Old Mill Road in Millersville. An unknown male suspect entered the store, demanded money and assaulted the clerk with what the clerk described as a pry tool. After a brief struggle, the suspect fled from the store. The clerk sustained minor injuries as a result of the assault.

Suspect: Black male, wearing dark clothing

Glen Burnie

On November 17, 2019 at approximately 7:30pm, officers responded for an armed robbery at the Citgo gas station located at 501 Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. An unknown male suspect entered the business, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled on foot towards 5th Avenue. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720.

Suspect: White male, approximately 6’00″, thin build, wearing dark clothing.

Millersville

On November 17, 2019 at approximately 10:15pm, officers responded for an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 8375 Veteran’s Highway in Millersville. Two unknown male suspects entered the business, displayed handguns, and announced a robbery. The suspects took cash from the register and fled from the store. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects or the vehicle. One of the clerks was treated for a minor injury by EMS. The Robbery Unit is investigating this incident and is asking anyone with information to contact 410-222-4720.

Suspects:

1) Black male, wearing dark clothing

2) Black male, wearing dark clothing

Crofton

On November 17, 2019 at approximately 11:00pm, officers responded for an armed robbery at the CVS located at 2003 Davidsonville Road in Crofton. Two unknown male suspects entered the store and jumped over the pharmacy counter. One of the suspects sprayed an employee with pepper spray. The suspects placed pharmaceuticals into a bag which they dropped as they fled the store in an unknown direction. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspects. EMS responded and treated the employee for the exposure to pepper spray. Robbery detectives are investigating this incident and are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720.

Suspects:

1) Black male, wearing dark clothing

2) Black male wearing dark clothing

The Robbery Unit is investigating these incidents and is asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

