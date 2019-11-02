“Herrmann
Social Worker now has regular hours at Edgewater library

November 02, 2019

Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) officials have announced a new partnership with the Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services. Based on the successful program already in place at the Brooklyn Park Library, a licensed social worker will now also be available to meet with individuals and families at the Edgewater Library.

Beginning this month, social worker Nicole Fogg will be on-site to connect customers with the services they need to achieve or maintain self-sufficiency economically, physically and socially. Participants can learn about resources available for financial assistance, immigration help, substance abuse counseling and more. Ms. Fogg will be at the Edgewater branch Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 am to 5 pm. She is available to take walk-ins but also accepts appointments at 410.421.8306.

“The library is committed to providing the resources our customers need to thrive. This partnership is a demonstration of how county agencies can work together to better serve our communities, and it is a partnership that we hope continues to grow in the future,” said AACPL Chief Executive Officer Skip Auld.

