Severna Park man arrested for Arnold bank robbery

| November 14, 2019, 06:24 PM

Andrew Colin Maloney

On November 13, 2019 at approximately 2:50 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank located in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

Upon arrival officers learned that the hold-up alarm was in fact a robbery. A male suspect entered the establishment and announced a robbery. The tellers complied and the suspect fled the scene. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect a short distance away. There were no weapons seen or implied and no injuries were reported.

Arrested:

  • Andrew Colin Maloney | 32 | Unit block of Beach Road | Severna Park, Maryland

Charges:

  • Robbery (2 counts)
  • First Degree Assault
  • Second Degree Assault
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Theft

