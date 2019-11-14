Severna Park man arrested for Arnold bank robbery

On November 13, 2019 at approximately 2:50 p.m. officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a hold-up alarm at the TD Bank located in the 1400 block of Ritchie Highway in Arnold.

Content Continues Below

Upon arrival officers learned that the hold-up alarm was in fact a robbery. A male suspect entered the establishment and announced a robbery. The tellers complied and the suspect fled the scene. Officers canvassed the area and located the suspect a short distance away. There were no weapons seen or implied and no injuries were reported.

Arrested:

Andrew Colin Maloney | 32 | Unit block of Beach Road | Severna Park, Maryland

Charges:

Robbery (2 counts)

First Degree Assault

Second Degree Assault

Reckless Endangerment

Theft

Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB