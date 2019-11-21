Severna Park High, police investigating song with racist and profane lyrics

Severna Park High School is the latest school to launch an investigation into what they are calling “bias motivated behavior.”

School officials were tipped off by an anonymous tip and immediately involved law enforcement to identify the source of the song. An un-named student was identified and administrators say that s/he created and recorded a song which had offensive lyrics described as homophobic, racist, profane and sexually derogatory.

Content Continues Below

The song was recorded and appeared to target a person in another state involved in online gaming.

In a sub-incident, the song was airdropped to several students at the school who heard it. The source of the airdrop is also being investigated.

A letter alerting parents was posted on the school’s website reiterating that there is no tolerance for bias based behavior. They assured parents that the student who created it, would be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.

Download (PDF, 92KB)

Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB