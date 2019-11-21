Severna Park High, police investigating song with racist and profane lyrics
Severna Park High School is the latest school to launch an investigation into what they are calling “bias motivated behavior.”
School officials were tipped off by an anonymous tip and immediately involved law enforcement to identify the source of the song. An un-named student was identified and administrators say that s/he created and recorded a song which had offensive lyrics described as homophobic, racist, profane and sexually derogatory.
The song was recorded and appeared to target a person in another state involved in online gaming.
The song was recorded and appeared to target a person in another state involved in online gaming.

In a sub-incident, the song was airdropped to several students at the school who heard it. The source of the airdrop is also being investigated.We received an anonymous student tip that one of our students created an audio music recording containing racist, homophobic, sexually derogatory, and profane language. We immediately involved police and launched an investigation.
A letter alerting parents was posted on the school’s website reiterating that there is no tolerance for bias based behavior. They assured parents that the student who created it, would be disciplined according to the student code of conduct.
