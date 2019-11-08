“Herrmann
Police arrest formerly at-large suspect in home invasion

| November 08, 2019, 02:01 PM

Tyler David Perdue

This is an update to the story published yesterday about a home invasion and shooting on Nabbs Creek Road.

Last evening Anne Arundel County Police detectives identified, located and arrested the second suspect in the earlier home invasion investigation.

Tyler Perdue charged with the below listed offenses. The first suspect is still receiving medical treatment and his information will be released once he has been discharged from the medical facility and booked.

Arrested:

Tyler David Perdue | 20 |200 block of Clyde Avenue | Lansdowne, Maryland 21227

Charges:

  • Home Invasion
  • Burglary-First Degree
  • Burglary-Third Degree
  • Burglary-Forth Degree Dwelling
  • Assault Second degree
  • Theft 100-1500
  • Handgun on Person
  • Loaded Handgun on Person
  • Firearm Use in a Felony of Violence
  • Assault First Degree
  • Reckless Endangerment
  • Robbery
  • Armed Robbery

