Police arrest formerly at-large suspect in home invasion

This is an update to the story published yesterday about a home invasion and shooting on Nabbs Creek Road.

Last evening Anne Arundel County Police detectives identified, located and arrested the second suspect in the earlier home invasion investigation.

Tyler Perdue charged with the below listed offenses. The first suspect is still receiving medical treatment and his information will be released once he has been discharged from the medical facility and booked.

Arrested:

Tyler David Perdue | 20 |200 block of Clyde Avenue | Lansdowne, Maryland 21227

Charges:

Home Invasion

Burglary-First Degree

Burglary-Third Degree

Burglary-Forth Degree Dwelling

Assault Second degree

Theft 100-1500

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person

Firearm Use in a Felony of Violence

Assault First Degree

Reckless Endangerment

Robbery

Armed Robbery

