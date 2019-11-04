Police arrest Annapolis man after violent, daylight home invasion on President Street

On Friday morning just before noon, the Annapolis Police Department responded to the 900 Block of President Street in the Eastport section of Annapolis for a home invasion and assault.

The adult male victim reported that he was entering an apartment when Michael Davis, 31, of Annapolis forced open the door behind him. Davis does not live at the address, nor did he have permission to enter the residence.

Upon entering the home, Davis grabbed a sword in a sheath that was hanging on the wall and unsheathed it, threatening to kill the initial victim and another adult male who was inside the home.

Davis fell on his back and the initial victim was able to hold him and the sword down while waiting for police officers to arrive.

Davis was arrested and charged with two counts each of first and second degree assault, home invasion, fourth degree burglary, reckless endangerment and trespassing. Davis is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.

