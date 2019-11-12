Pedestrian killed in Severna Park accident

Content Continues Below

On Sunday, November 10, 2019 at approximately 6:10 p.m., officers from theDepartment responded to northbound Ritchie Highway (MD 2), just south of the intersection with Jones Station Road in Severna Park for a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

A Volkswagen Jetta was traveling north on Ritchie Highway approaching the intersection with Jones Station Road. A pedestrian was walking east across Ritchie Highway. The pedestrian crossed into the path of the Jetta. The driver did not see the pedestrian, who was dressed in a dark overcoat. The Jetta struck the pedestrian in the northbound lanes. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department personnel. The deceased was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore for an autopsy. The driver of the Volkswagen remained on the scene.

Preliminarily, the primary cause of the crash appears to be pedestrian error due to failing to cross at a crosswalk. Drugs and/or alcohol on the part of the driver do not appear to have contributed to this crash. Pedestrian results are pending toxicology tests.

The identity of the pedestrian is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

