Paws and Parking on November 9th

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County will hold a pop-up adoption event at 186 Main Street on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can meet a variety of dogs, cats, and other shelter animals in need of a loving home. This event was postponed from October 27 due to rain.

Anyone who submits an adoption application at the event will receive five validations for free garage parking, compliments of the City of Annapolis and Annapolis Parking (validations can be used any time).

“We are dog lovers in this City!” said Ward One Alderwoman Eleanor Tierney. “Making sure that we are making connections so that these animals can be adopted is a great way for the City to partner with the SPCA.”

At the event, residents may bring donations for the SPCA, including (but not limited to) dog beds, leashes, crates, and blankets and towels. There is no requirement to sign up or adopt an animal in order to drop off donations.

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County is the largest and oldest animal welfare organization in Anne Arundel County. They provide shelter and humane care for homeless animals in need and work as advocates for animal welfare in our community. The SPCA ensures that there is no time limit placed on how long an animal is available for adoption.

The SPCA, based on Bay Ridge Road in Annapolis, embraces animals in need – regardless of age, breed, or physical condition – and provides the care they deserve for as long as it takes to find a forever home. In 2014, the SPCA achieved a record high life-saving rate of 98 percent – one of the highest in the country.

“Come out and find your new family member,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley, whose own family members are companions to three cute canines.

