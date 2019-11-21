Pasadena man arrested on child pornography charges

On April 24, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified an address involved with uploading the child pornography. On June 7, 2019 detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 4000 block of Mountain Road in Pasadena Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized as evidence in order that the electronic devices could be forensically analyzed. The suspect, identified as Dustin James Pfeiffer, a twenty seven year old male from the 4000 block of Mountain Road, was on scene and interviewed in regards to the ongoing investigation.

After receiving the results from the forensic extraction of the digital devices seized during the search warrant, detectives recovered evidence of child pornography. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Dustin Pfeiffer charging him with ten counts of possession of child pornography. On November 15, 2019, Pfeiffer was placed under arrest without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information on this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. One can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

