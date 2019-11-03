Oleksiuk lifts Black Bears over Tomahawks in overtime

It was an exciting game that needed extra time, as the Maryland Black Bears and Johnstown Tomahawks were tied at 1-1 after 60 minutes of regulation time. In overtime, it was Kyle Oleksiuk scoring his fifth goal of the season on the breakaway to win it 2-1 for Maryland.

It was a rough and scoreless first period that saw a lot of post-whistle pushing and shoving. In the second period, it was the Tomahawks that struck first. Johnstown forward Jason Tynan was able to poke the puck in through a screen to make it 1-0 from right in front of the crease.

The Black Bears responded with a shorthanded goal from Jackson Sterrett. Sterrett had two breakaway attempts in about 30 seconds on the penalty-kill. The first one was turned aside from the pad of Johnstown goalie David Tomeo, but the second one was roofed high right side past the glove of Tomeo to tie the game at 1-1. The was no scoring until overtime, but Maryland had two goals waived off due to the net being dislodged.

In overtime, Kyle Oleksiuk scored the game-winner on the breakaway. He stole it away from a Tomahawk player and took in alone, where he made a move and put the puck five-hole on Tomeo to end the fourteen game losing streak against the Johnstown Tomahawks.

The Black Bears will embark on a seven-game road trip, starting November 8th against the Northeast Generals for three games. They will then travel to face the New Jersey Titans and the Johnstown Tomahawks, before returning home November 29th against the New Jersey Titans. Puck drop will be at 7:00 PM ET at Piney Orchard Ice Arena.

