Old Mill Middle School student selected as finalist in Military Bowl’s 3M Play To Win Award

Noah Bailey, a sixth-grader at Old Mill Middle School South in Millersville, Md., has been selected as the second finalist for the 2019 3M Play to Win Award presented by the Military Bowl and 3M.

As a finalist, Noah will receive two complimentary tickets to attend this year’s Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, which will be played on Friday, Dec. 27 at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md. The 3M Play to Win Award winner, which will be announced in December, will receive a prize package and the opportunity to be on the sidelines for the Military Bowl’s opening kickoff.

Noah’s father, Scott, is a West Point graduate who has served in the U.S. Army for 19 years. He is currently an acquisitions officer at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Noah is very active in STEM programs and clubs. He is a member of the Mathematics, Engineering & Science Achievement USA; his group’s project of building a storybook ride won a regional competition and finished second in the state of Maryland last year. He carries a 4.0 grade-point average.

“We made a ride with a tree,” Noah said, explaining that the project was based on the book The Giving Tree. “Mechanically we made the tree go up and down while spinning and it had to hold two ping poing balls, a golf ball and marbles. We did that successfully.

“I really like engineering. I like constructing new things to make things easier.”

Noah, who also enjoys running, has played football with the Severn Seminoles in the past, lining up at wide receiver, tight end and safety.

Noah joins Loyola Blakefield eighth-grader Jayden Moore as the first two finalists for the 3M Play to Win Award.

Nominations for the 3M Play to Win Award are still being accepted at militarybowl.org/3M. The Award is open to student-athletes in fifth through eighth grades who have some or all of these qualities:

Passionate about football and displaying team spirit

Has demonstrated STEM attributes (by integrating STEM into their education plan and has on-going community engagement)

Has a parent who serves or has served in the military

Lives in the greater Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area

Tickets for the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting the USO, are on sale. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300. This year’s Military Bowl once again will match representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference and the American Athletic Conference.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates, visit militarybowl.org, download the Military Bowl app, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl or like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook.

