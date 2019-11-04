“Herrmann
November 4, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MRE PREVAILS, RABIES ALERT, STORES OPEN ON THANKSGIVING)

| November 04, 2019, 07:00 AM

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us

Today…The MRE prevailed in the 22nd Annual Slaughter Across the Water! Anne Arundel County Health Department is warning of another rabid raccoon. Here’s a list of stores you should not patronize on Thanksgiving because they are open on Thanksgiving. And Snyders Willow Grove is closing after 83 years! And a reminder to check out the Legacy Business Spotlight for Art Things!

And, as always, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

And today Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is back to help you do more with your money.

