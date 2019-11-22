November 22, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (MORE RACISM IN SCHOOLS, MORE CHILD PORN, BWI NEWS)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Severna Park High is investigating a racist musical recording. A Pasadena man arrested for child pornography. Former Baltimore Mayor Pugh has pleaded guilty. BWI is changing things up for the holidays. MLB may be getting rid of a lot of minor league teams. A fun contest from Visit Annapolis. And a Wallet Hub study about what stores are offering the steepest discounts on Black Friday!

It’s Friday so we have a tasty selection of things you may want to consider doing this weekend including a Peep Show, a Navy Football game, some great fun at the Annapolis Towne Centre and Lights on the Bay opens!

And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

