November 12, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (CARTER HOSPITALIZED, HIT AND RUN CAR FOUND, FLU CASES UP IN MD)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

And make sure you know all the ways to connect with us—> bit.ly/EOAConnect

Today…President Jimmy Carter is undergoing a procedure to reduce swelling in his brain. A suspected vehicle in a fatal hit and run in Prince George’s County was found in Gambrills. Two PE teachers named High School and Middle School Teachers of the Year. 55 teachers in the running for County Teacher of the Year. Sun Country to begin flights out of BWI. The flu is widespread in Maryland! And of you missed our Legacy Business Series on Saturday with Citizen Pride and JEB Design–make sure you have a listen!

And, as always, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

Content Continues Below

Flash Briefing for Alexa. Yep, I finally brought the Daily News Brief to Alexa. Search for “Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief” in your Alexa app and enable it–and be sure to drop us a rating! More info here.

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday. Our weather partner is DMV Weather based in Annapolis. Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Please be sure to check out our weekly sister podcast, The Maryland Crabs!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2019, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast