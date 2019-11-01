November 1, 2019 | Daily News Brief | (ANOTHER MURDER IN GLEN BURNIE, SWASTIKA IN SCHOOL, GETTING CITY DOCK RIGHT)

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…Police are investigating a second murder in Glen Burnie in as many days. Schools are investigating a swastika painted in boy’s room. Library meeting rooms can now be reserved online. The body of Smith Price will be re-interred this morning. Chopt is open at the Festival at Riva. And people are sharing a bunch of mis-information on the City Dock plan–we straighten it out. It is the weekend and we have a Nat’s Parade, the MRE Tug-of-War, a gala to save the Thomas Point Light, a BIG book sale and the final First Sunday Arts Festival. And, of course, George from DMV Weather with your local weather forecast!

