Northeast High students create, post hate bias video

Four students at Northeast High School in Pasadena were involved in the creation and distribution of a hate bias video which was posted online and quickly spread around the school community.

The school reacted quickly and identified the students involved.

Principal Jason Williams said that the speed in which the students were identified was only possible because two other students reported it to the school’s SRO.

According to a letter posted to the school’s website, the students involved will be disciplined in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

