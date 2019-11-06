New Yorker Cartoonist Bob Mankoff to Speak at Mitchell Gallery on Sunday November 10th

Bob Mankoff, American cartoonist, author, and former cartoon editor of, will lecture on “This Petty Place: Mary Petty of” on Sunday, November 10 at 3 p.m. at the Mitchell Gallery at St. John’s College.

The lecture is held in conjunction with the Mitchell Gallery’s latest exhibition, The Life and Art of Mary Petty.

The exhibition includes the work of cartoonist Mary Petty (1899-1976) and her husband Alan Dunn (1900-1974). Petty is known for her witty and pointed cartoons of 20th century America’s upper class that appeared in The New Yorker for 39 years. Some of her earliest illustrations featured independent, free-thinking women, while her later works concentrated on the lifestyles and attitudes of inherited wealth and her invented Peabody family. (Petty was married to fellow New Yorker cartoonist Alan Dunn, whose works are also included in the exhibition.)

Bob Mankoff has served as the cartoon editor of the New Yorker and cartoon and humor editor of Esquire and is the author of numerous books, including his New York Times bestselling memoir, How About Never – Is Never Good For You?: My Life In Cartoons. A New Yorker insider since 1977 (and himself the creator of thousands of cartoons), Mankoff is an expert on the history of cartoons in the storied publication, including those drawn by Mary Petty.

Mankoff’s lecture will be held at 3 p.m.. in the Francis Scott Key Auditorium of St. John’s College. It is free and open to the public, but registration is required. The event will be followed immediately by a reception, Mitchell Gallery Members Libations and Conversations. To learn more about becoming a member, contact Mitchell Gallery director Hydee Schaller at [email protected].

For more information about the exhibit and related events, go to sjc.edu/mitchell-gallery or call 410-626-2556. Gallery hours are 12-5 p.m., Tuesday through Sunday. Closed Mondays. Docent tours are held on Thursdays from noon-3 p.m.

The Mitchell Gallery is located in Mellon Hall, 60 College Avenue, Annapolis, MD.

To learn more about The Mitchell Gallery check out out podcast with Hydee Schaller and Lucinda Edinberg:

