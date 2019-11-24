Navy defeats SMU 35-28 behind monster game from Malcolm Perry

Navy quarterback Malcolm Perry has done special things his entire career at the Naval Academy, but there will be few games that stand out like this one. Down 11-points at the half, Perry put the team on his back and was responsible for 357 yards of offense, including the game-winning 70-yard touchdown run that completed the comeback and gave Navy the 35-28 victory. Who would have thought this is the same kid, a freshman 4th stringer, that was pulled from the stands to take over for the injured Tago Smith in September of 2016 against Fordham.

twitter.com/NavyFB/status/1198388281987289089

Coming into the day the Navy Midshipmen knew one thing, win the next two games and at the very least they would share a part of the AAC West Division title. This is a major feat considering last year everyone was up in arms that the Mid’s had essentially lost their mojo now that they were playing conference football. An even bigger feat considering they had to face the SMU Mustangs, a team that had only suffered one loss to the division-leading Memphis Tigers. But it was Senior Day and the Mids don’t lose on Senior Day. Not for the past 16 years. Make that 17.

Navy began the game well, putting up 158 yards in the first quarter and held the ball for over 10 minutes, but only managed 7 points when they missed a 41-yard field goal. The second quarter was all SMU, who put up 14-points and held Navy to only 52 yards of total offense.

Things looked bad, but Navy received the ball in the second half and never really looked back. They outscored SMU 25-7 after halftime and are now looking on to Houston next weekend.

The AAC West Division was pretty crowded at the top to begin the day. Memphis, SMU, and Navy all had a chance to keep their hopes of reaching the Conference Championship game alive, but after the Mid’s handled their business, and Memphis completed their 49-10 drumming of USF, things have cleared up. If Navy beats Houston, they get a share of the division title. They only way they can move forward to the championship game is if Memphis falls to Cincinnati on Friday night. Navy will know exactly what the stakes to their game are long before they snap the ball.

Navy will play Houston at 7pm on Saturday, November 30th and it will be aired on ESPN2. From there, if the cards fall into place, Cincinnati might host Navy in the Conference Championship on December 7th. And one week later, the Midshipmen will take on the Black Knights in America’s Game–the Army Navy Game in Philadelphia. Kick off for that is scheduled for 3:00pm and it will be aired on CBS.

Eye On Annapolis will be in Philly bringing you all the excitement of this rivalry between the US Naval Academy and the US Military Academy. Going strong since 1890.

