Military Bowl and Budweiser teaming up again for Who’s Your Hero

The Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman, benefiting USO of Metropolitan Washington-Baltimore, and Katcef Brothers, Inc., are excited to continue the Budweiser Who’s Your Hero? campaign. The promotion, which invites the public to share stories about the everyday heroes in their lives, kicked off on Sunday, Nov. 10 in downtown Annapolis. It continued on Veterans Day with a special event at Heroes Pub in honor of Kristin Roberts and will continue through the Military Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.

Five Heroes and the person nominating them will be selected to receive a VIP Military Bowl package, including participation in the Military Bowl Parade, pregame hospitality, game tickets, in-game recognition and postgame field passes. To nominate a hero, please visit militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“The Heroes always amaze us,” Military Bowl President & Executive Director Steve Beck said. “It is so inspiring to read these stories and know that we are surrounded by incredible people in our everyday lives.”

Details about this upcoming Who’s Your Hero? events can be found at militarybowl.org/budheroes.

“Every year, we are completely overwhelmed by the responses we receive as part of our Budweiser Who’s Your Hero? program and every one of them represents something great about our community,” said Neal Katcef, President of Katcef Brothers, Inc. “It has become a true highlight of our longstanding support of the Military Bowl.”

The 12th annual Military Bowl, featuring teams from the ACC and the American Athletic Conference, kicks off at noon ET. The game will be televised on ESPN. Starting at $30, tickets can be purchased online at militarybowl.org/tickets or by calling TicketWest at 888-479-6300.

Proceeds from the Bowl also benefit Patriot Point, the Military Bowl’s 290-acre retreat for recovering service members, their families and caregivers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

For the latest updates please visit militarybowl.org, follow on Twitter and Instagram @MilitaryBowl, like the Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman on Facebook or download the Military Bowl app.

