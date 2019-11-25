Midnight Madness is coming!

The Midnight Madness shopping event returns this year on the first three Thursday evenings of December. This is a fun annual shopping tradition in Historic Downtown Annapolis, Maryland that fills downtown with local shoppers.. This local holiday shopping tradition encompasses the charm and character of our most beloved memories of Norman Rockwell and Charles Dickens. The streets and storefronts will be adorned with holiday decorations, trees, garland, snowflakes, bows and lights along with performers in the streets and in-store refreshments and entertainment it will be a night to remember.

The festivities and shopping take place along Maryland Ave, State Circle, West Street, Main Street, Market Space, Randall Street, and Dock Street. Residents and visitors are invited to stroll throughout downtown Annapolis from 6 PM until Midnight on December 5 and 12 and on December 20 from 6 PM until 11 PM. For those that wish the comfort of a shuttle service, hop aboard the free Circulator bus for a ride around town along with pick up and drop off from all the downtown parking garages.

“Downtown Annapolis is a great place to stroll and shop locally during the holidays at the many boutiques, galleries, and stores throughout the town,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. “Midnight Madness nights are fun evenings to shop with friends, listen to the musicians lined up along the sidewalks, get a drink in your favorite pub, check out the alpacas and take your picture under the Holiday Light Canopy on West Street, in Snowflake Alley on Main Street or in front of the Christmas tree by the Market House.” Annapolis never disappoints during the holidays! Ranked as one of America’s top 25 best towns for the holidays by Travel + Leisure, Annapolis is the perfect place to get into the holiday spirit.

Dozens of musicians perform on the sidewalks along Maryland Ave, West Street, and Main Street. You will also find Alpacas on the top of Main Street, it will be snowing at the bottom of Main Street and the police will be serving hot chocolate. On Dec 6th you might even catch the Menorah Parade of cars heading into town to light the menorah. Many of the shops also have refreshments. “The best part of the evening is the shopping. There are so many unique items in the shops downtown. You’ll find fabulous gifts here that you won’t find online or at a national chain store. ” says Judy Buddensick who serves on the Board of Directors for the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. She is once again the lead elf of the night and managing the entertainment. The Downtown Annapolis Partnership is also offering discounts on its website www.downtownannapolispartnership.org/annapolis-coupons for shopping, dining and hotel stays for the holiday season to encourage everyone to shop at a locally owned store this holiday season.

This year Midnight Madness will have the most free parking downtown as the County is making the John Whitmore Parking Garage located at 25 Clay Street free for the evening. The State-owned Calvert Street Parking Garage located at 19 St Johns Street will also be free all evening. The City is offering 3 hours free parking at metered spaces when you use the promo code ParkDTA on the Parkmobile APP. The City is also offering discounted parking at the Park Place Parking Garage and the Knighton Parking Garage along West Street for $5 all evening parking when you prepay online at www.annapolisparking.com. These all evening parking specials give you an opportunity to arrive early for dinner and happy hour or to get a head start on shopping.

The free Circulator Shuttle route this holiday season passes by every downtown parking garage including those mentioned above along with the popular stops in the shopping areas along West Street, State Circle and Main Street. The Circulator Shuttle is a great way to get your packages back to the parking garages or to take a free ride to West Street to check out the galleries and shops in the Annapolis Arts District.

Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis returns as the lead sponsor for the eighth consecutive year. “We are so pleased to support Midnight Madness with the Downtown Annapolis Partnership. It’s all about supporting our community and local businesses,” said Paul LaRochelle of Sheehy Lexus of Annapolis. Downtown Annapolis Partnership Chairman of the Board Matt Schatzle added, “It takes a partnership to bring everyone the magical holiday season that downtown Annapolis is known for. We are grateful for the support of Lexus of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County, the City of Annapolis, Homestead Gardens, Annapolis Jaycees, Annapolis Arts District, a wide range of performers, downtown businesses and all the others that all contribute to making Annapolis even better.”

For updates on these events, visit Downtown Annapolis Partnership on Facebook, Twitter or www.downtownannapolispartnership.org.

