Masqueraders tickets for “Proof” now on sale!

Midshipmen from the Naval Academy’s drama group, the Masqueraders, will present David Auburn’s “Proof,” Nov. 8-9 and Nov. 15-16 at 8 p.m., in Mahan Hall at the Naval Academy.

Performances are open to the public. Tickets are on sale now for $16 and can be purchased by calling 410-293-TIXS (8497), or online at navyperforms.showare.com/.

Content Continues Below

“Proof” is a 2001 Pulitzer Prize-winning play by David Auburn and features main character Catherine whose father Robert was a mathematician famous for his proofs and mental instability. Catherine shares his brilliance and fears she may also share his instability. Her sister, Claire, wants to look after her, but that could mean a loss of Catherine’s own place and identity. Hal, a former student of Robert’s, makes some discoveries of his own and may become a love interest for Catherine.

The Masqueraders was officially founded in 1907 and is the oldest extracurricular activity at the Naval Academy. Each fall the Masqueraders produce one main-stage show, which is selected to support the curriculum of the academy’s English department. The group also performs a series of student-directed, one-act plays every spring.

Past fall performances have included “Endgame,” “Galileo,” “The Infinite Wrench,” and “Much Ado about Nothing.” Recent productions by the Masqueraders have received five-star ratings from professional theater reviewers across the D.C. and Baltimore regions.

Visitors may enter through Gate 3 (recommended) or Gate 1 and will be required to show a picture I.D. All bags are subject to search. Vehicles without a Department of Defense driver or passenger are not permitted to drive onto academy grounds. All bags are subject to search.

For more information about the Masqueraders, visit www.usna.edu/Masqueraders/. For more information about the Naval Academy, visit www.usna.edu or our Facebook page.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB