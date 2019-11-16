Maryland Black Bears topple titans in shootout

The Maryland Black Bears defeated the New Jersey Titans 4-3 in a game that came down to a shootout Friday night.

There was no shortage of goals in the first period. The Black Bears outshot the Titans 15 to 9, which resulted in three Black Bear goals and two Titan goals. New Jersey was first to strike as Cam Gendron scored with assists from Brody Medeiros and Cade Penney. Black Bears Forward, Aden Bruich responded toward the end of the period with assists from Logan Kittleson and Thomas Jarman. Seconds later, Chris Garbe of New Jersey scored to regain the lead. The period ended with Wilmer Skoog tying the game up at 2-2 and Hampus Rydqvist giving the Black Bears a 3-2 lead as both teams went to their respective locker rooms.

The second period came and went with no change in score and it looked as though the same would occur in the third period until the final seconds. New Jersey Forward Mitch Machlitt, gave his team new life with assists from Michael Outzen and Tyler Nasca.

As the game pushed into overtime, the two teams battled, yet the stalemate pushed on forcing a shootout. Kyle Oleksiuk, Cameron Recchi, and Wilmer Skoog were called upon, but could not convert. Andrew Takacs batted every single Titans attempt to steal the win. In the end, it was Logan Kittleson who rose to the occasion and lifted the Black Bears over the Titans.

The Black Bears finish their road series against the New Jersey Titans tomorrow at 7:00 PM in the Middletown World Ice Arena.

