Man threatens clerk when he learns there are no lighters to go with cigarettes
On November 28, 2019 at approximately 11:55 p.m. officers responded to the Exxon located on the 6500 block of Ritchie Highway for an assault.
Employees reported that the suspect entered the store and purchased cigarettes. After purchasing the cigarettes, he requested a lighter.
The suspect was informed that the store did not sell lighters. Upon learning this the suspect brandished a knife and threatened the clerk. The suspect was apprehended on scene.
Arrested:
- Francis Taggart | 52| 6400 block of Centennial Circle | Glen Burnie, Maryland
Charges:
- First Degree Assault
- Second Degree Assault
- Dangerous Weapon-Conceal
- Dangerous Weapon-Intent to Injure
