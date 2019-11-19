Man shot to death in Glen Burnie

Just before 9:00pm on November 18, 2019 Anne Arundel County Police were called to the 300 block of Morris Hill Avenue for a report of shots fired in the area.

When officer arrived they found a male in the rear of the property with gunshot wounds and began to perform CPR while medical assistance arrived.

Unfortunately, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The name and address of the victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Police currently do not have a suspect and they believe that the incident was a targeted one and there is no threat the general community.

If anyone has any information on this shooting, please contact detectives at 410-222-4731

#Shooting #Update The victim (an adult male) in this case has died. Anyone with any information is asked to call Homicide Detectives at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine 410-222-4700. Detectives believe this incident was targeted. There is no further information expected tonight. t.co/C5O8F0Iw74 — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) November 19, 2019

