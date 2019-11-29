Lothian man arrested after breaking in to cars in Edgewater

On November 28, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. officers responded to the area of Highland Drive in Edgewater for a subject tampering with parked vehicles.

Officers located the suspect who was found to be in possession of flashlights, gloves, a large amount of change, several pairs of sunglasses, and a wallet containing a driver’s license belonging to someone else. The suspect was positively identified and charged with the theft(s).

The police are reminding, once again, to remove valuables from vehicles and double check that your cars are locked.

Arrested:

William Lee McCumber | 31 | Unit block of Patuxent Mobile Estates | Lothian, Maryland

Charges:

Theft (2 Counts)

