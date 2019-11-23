“Herrmann
Legacy Business Spotlight: The Gateway Florist

| November 23, 2019, 12:00 PM

The Gateway Florist has been around for forty years. Twenty on West Street and 20 on Bay Ridge Road. In what owner, Teresa Williams calls a dying industry, they are doing something right!

They have a full plate, went through some expansion with the addition of Academy Flowers (King George and College) and a full reservation book of events, weddings and receptions!  The secret sauce? Being a locally owned small business that pays attention to details.

The Gateway Florist is the last of the small, locally owned florists in Annapolis and they are, hands down, my personal choice for flowers!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: Shades of the Bay!

