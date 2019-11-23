Legacy Business Spotlight: The Gateway Florist

The Gateway Florist has been around for forty years. Twenty on West Street and 20 on Bay Ridge Road. In what owner, Teresa Williams calls a dying industry, they are doing something right!

They have a full plate, went through some expansion with the addition of Academy Flowers (King George and College) and a full reservation book of events, weddings and receptions! The secret sauce? Being a locally owned small business that pays attention to details.

The Gateway Florist is the last of the small, locally owned florists in Annapolis and they are, hands down, my personal choice for flowers!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: Shades of the Bay!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect



Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB