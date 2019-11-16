Legacy Business Spotlight: Landmarks Marketing

If you have ever stayed in a local hotel, you probably know Landmarks Marketing. They publish the beautiful hardbound books that tell guests where to go and what to see while in Annapolis!

But with the advent of smart phones and advancements in technology, if Landmarks wanted to remain, they needed to change as well. From Landmarks Great Deals to their new digital advertising platform, they have rolled with the punches of a recession and a race with technology. Have a listen and find out how they did it and why founder Ron Szpatura says you either need to be a victim of change or an agent of change!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: The Gateway Florist!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!

bit.ly/EOALBS

CONNECT WITH US! THERE ARE LOTS OF WAYS: bit.ly/EOAConnect



Where to find the DNB...

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB