Legacy Business Spotlight: Landmarks Marketing

| November 16, 2019, 12:00 PM

Rams Head

If you have ever stayed in a local hotel, you probably know Landmarks Marketing. They publish the beautiful hardbound books that tell guests where to go and what to see while in Annapolis!

But with the advent of smart phones and advancements in technology, if Landmarks wanted to remain, they needed to change as well. From Landmarks Great Deals to their new digital advertising platform, they have rolled with the punches of a recession and a race with technology. Have a listen and find out how they did it and why founder Ron Szpatura says you either need to be a victim of change or an agent of change!

Have a listen!

Up next Saturday: The Gateway Florist!

Want to hear some of our past spotlights? Here’s your link to them all!
Rams Head

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

