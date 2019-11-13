Keep your home warm this winter with these tips

Winter can be a harsh and unforgiving time of year. As the temperature begins to drop, our area can become a frigid wasteland. Of course, you need a place to escape the cold outside–your home. Keeping your home nice and toasty throughout the winter is a must. To achieve this goal without running your heat all the time, there are a few steps to consider. Explore these suggestions and discover a great way to stay warm during the coldest time of year.

Sunlight Is Key

While the average temperature might be a bit colder in the winter, the sun still shines during the day. In order to keep your home nice and warm, consider keeping the shades or blinds open throughout the day. The light that comes into your home will slowly increase the temperature inside. While it won’t create a strong heat, bumping the temperature up in this small way can make for far more comfortable conditions inside your home. A simple way to harness some solar energy that doesn’t require any panels or complicated equipment.

HVAC Considerations

A big reason many people don’t like to run the heat all winter is that the HVAC bill is too high. Utilities can cost a small fortune in the winter and it isn’t always in the budget. While there are a number of reasons for high heating costs, you may be able to get more from your HVAC system without draining your bank account. Regular maintenance of your heating system can improve its overall performance and help you get consistent results whenever you adjust the thermostat. Discover how you can make your HVAC system more efficient and stay warm. Tip: change those filters!

Light a Fire

Perhaps the easiest solution available when you want to warm things up indoors is lighting a fire. When you have a fireplace in your house, you have a great source of heat. A fire does not cost nearly as much as running your heat all season and it can provide a comforting warmth that is hard to beat. As long as you stay mindful of safety precautions, lighting a fire is an excellent way to keep your house heated during the thick of the winter.

Check Your Windows

More often than not, the heat that is generated in your home is lost due to structural wear and tear. As the years go by, shifting temperatures can break the seals found around fixtures like windows. Have your windows inspected and properly treated to avoid warm air leaking out through these cracks. This will help you keep your heating costs sensible and your home nice and cozy.

Before the winter arrives, there are several precautionary steps to take in regard to your heating needs. If you want to stay warm and comfortable throughout the thick of the winter, you need to make the right adjustments to your home. Give yourself a bit of time to explore the options available to you and discover how you can best prepare your home for the coming chill.

