Health Department launches anti-bullying campaign

| November 09, 2019, 10:12 AM

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health recently launched an anti-bullying campaign that includes the new website, www.FriendlyAndNice.org, and public announcement videos. The campaign, “Be an Upstander, Not a Bystander,” targets young people, their parents, educators and those who mentor youth. It encourages individuals to stand up, step in and speak up against bullying. FriendlyAndNice.org has bullying prevention resources for children, teens and adults.

According to the Department of Health’s Bullying in Anne Arundel County Report (Oct. 2018), bullying is a public health problem that likely affects 20 to 40 percent of middle and high school students in the county.

The Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) chapters at George Fox Middle School and Northeast High School helped with the videos, which were produced by Pinnacle Communications. SADD is a national organization that helps young people successfully confront risk and pressures that challenge them throughout their lives.

