H.E.A.R.T Summit scheduled for Pip Moyer Rec Center on November 21st

A summit on an open discussion about the Opioid Epidemic in the City of Annapolis will take place on Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center in Annapolis. The free event, the “Harm Reduction, Empowerment, Addiction, Recovery, & Treatment (HEART) Summit” will be hosted by Mayor Gavin Buckley and William Rowel, Director of Public Engagement.

Content Continues Below

This event will bring together local behavioral health experts, community activists, harm reduction advocates, public health agencies, mental health advocates, treatment providers, policymakers and residents of the City of Annapolis.

“We are hosting this summit as a way to bring decision makers and content experts in one place to talk about the opioid overdose epidemic in the City of Annapolis,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

To attend, please register at annapolisheartsummit.eventbrite.com.

The Pip Moyer Recreation Center is located at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB