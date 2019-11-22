Group of three rob man at gunpoint in Annapolis

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 6:10pm on November 21, 2019.

The adult male victim was walking in the area of the unit block of Peters Way (near the Forest Drive Safeway) when he was approached by three males wearing masks, one of whom displayed a handgun.

The suspects searched the victims pockets and stole money and a cell phone and fled toward Skippers Lane on foot.

Police officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

