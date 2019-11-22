“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Group of three rob man at gunpoint in Annapolis

| November 22, 2019, 08:38 AM

Rams Head

Annapolis Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at 6:10pm on November 21, 2019.

The adult male victim was walking in the area of the unit block of Peters Way (near the Forest Drive Safeway) when he was approached by three males wearing masks, one of whom displayed a handgun.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

The suspects searched the victims pockets and stole money and a cell phone and fled toward Skippers Lane on foot.

Police officers searched the area but did not locate any suspects.

Rams Head

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here