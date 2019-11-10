Comedian Colin Quinn and Ray Parker Jr. all on tap at the Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Drag Brunch

Saturday, January 18

12:30pm | $20

Comedian Colin Quinn

Thursday, January 23

8pm | $42

The Women’s Work Comedy Tour feat. Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

Wednesday, January 29

8pm | $35

Ray Parker Jr.

Friday, February 7

8pm | $75

Mike Doughty

Friday, February 21

8pm | $30

*ON SALE FRIDAY 11/8 @10am

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

Saturday, March 21

8pm | $45

Average White Band

Thursday, April 16

8pm | $50

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Sunday, August 9

8pm | $39.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes

11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

11/13 John Hiatt

11/14 Eddie From Ohio

11/15 Brian Newman of Lady Gaga fame

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits

12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show

12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster

12/06 Paula Poundstone (9:30pm show added)

12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee

12/07 The Lettermen

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB