Comedian Colin Quinn and Ray Parker Jr. all on tap at the Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
Drag Brunch
Saturday, January 18
12:30pm | $20
Comedian Colin Quinn
Thursday, January 23
8pm | $42
The Women’s Work Comedy Tour feat. Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans
Wednesday, January 29
8pm | $35
Ray Parker Jr.
Friday, February 7
8pm | $75
Mike Doughty
Friday, February 21
8pm | $30
*ON SALE FRIDAY 11/8 @10am
The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik
Saturday, March 21
8pm | $45
Average White Band
Thursday, April 16
8pm | $50
7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience
Sunday, August 9
8pm | $39.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes
11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar
11/13 John Hiatt
11/14 Eddie From Ohio
11/15 Brian Newman of Lady Gaga fame
11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)
11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone
11/19 Eric Gales
11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair
11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack
11/22 Lee Ritenour
11/23 Suzy Bogguss
11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall
11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee
11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour
11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall
11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour
11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier
11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch
11/30 Christmas with the Celts
12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits
12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show
12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution
12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon
12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster
12/06 Paula Poundstone (9:30pm show added)
12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee
12/07 The Lettermen
12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony
12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price
12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour
12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
