“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Comedian Colin Quinn and Ray Parker Jr. all on tap at the Rams Head On Stage

| November 10, 2019, 01:35 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Drag Brunch

Saturday, January 18

12:30pm | $20

 

Comedian Colin Quinn

Thursday, January 23

8pm | $42

 

The Women’s Work Comedy Tour feat. Aida Rodriguez, April Macie & Chaunte Wayans

Wednesday, January 29

8pm | $35

 

Ray Parker Jr.

Friday, February 7

8pm | $75

 

Mike Doughty

Friday, February 21

8pm | $30

*ON SALE FRIDAY 11/8 @10am

 

The Ides of March featuring Jim Peterik

Saturday, March 21

8pm | $45

 

Average White Band

Thursday, April 16

8pm | $50

 

7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience

Sunday, August 9

8pm | $39.50

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/10 The Big Damn Blues Revolution Tour feat. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Dom Flemons & JD Wilkes

11/12 Sonny Landreth & Cindy Cashdollar

11/13 John Hiatt

11/14 Eddie From Ohio

11/15 Brian Newman of Lady Gaga fame

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits

12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show

12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster

12/06 Paula Poundstone (9:30pm show added)

12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee

12/07 The Lettermen

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here