Glen Burnie man arrested in Annapolis on drug and weapons charges

| November 08, 2019, 01:43 PM

Kenan Mitchell

On November 6, 2019 at approximately 2:00 p.m. an officer from the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Southern District witnessed a vehicle commit a traffic violation.

The officer initiated a traffic stop at Cherry Grove Avenue and Forest Drive in Annapolis. A police K-9 scanned the vehicle and gave probable cause for a search.

During the search a .22 caliber loaded semi-automatic pistol was recovered. The suspect/driver was transported to Southern District Station for booking. While the suspect was being searched at the station two small baggies of suspected CDS were recovered from his person. Additionally, there was a juvenile passenger in the vehicle who was also charged with the handgun related offenses.

Charged:

Kenan Mitchell | 20|  7900 block of Nolpark Court | Glen Burnie, Maryland

Charges :

  • Traffic citations
  • Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
  • Possession Stolen Firearm
  • Possession of Firearm by Minor
  • Loaded Handgun on Person
  • Handgun on Person
  • CDS Possession not Marijuana (2 Counts)

