Gas grill used for heating causes major damage to Pasadena home in Sunday fire

| November 18, 2019, 11:45 AM

On Sunday, November 16, 2019 at 8:15am, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 100 Block of Dale Road in Pasadena for a house fire after receiving multiple 9-1-1 calls.

First arriving firefighters reported fire from first and second floors of the single-family home. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes by 36 firefighters.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit determined the fire to be accidental. The home did not have electric service and the occupant was using a gas-fed Coleman grill as a heater. The grill ignited nearby ordinary combustible materials.

The home was not equipped with smoke detectors and the resident was treated on the scene by paramedics but refused transport to a hospital. There were no other injuries.

The occupant has been displaced from the home and is being assisted by the Red Cross.

