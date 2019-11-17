Free Holiday Choral Concert at Maryland Hall

Encore Creativity will perform a holiday concert on Saturday, December 21st at Maryland Hall! This free concert is perfect for all ages. It will include members of Anne Arundel Community College Encore Chorale and Annapolis Encore ROCKS. Enjoy holiday classics and seasonal favorites sure to get you in the holiday spirit, including Gloria, Here We Come A-Caroling! Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Last Christmas, and Good Vibrations. Led by a professional conductor, Jeffrey Dokken, the singers are all aged 55 and up have been entertaining appreciative audiences for more than a dozen years. These concerts are an excellent way to celebrate the holidays and the genuinely gifted older adult Encore singers.

Content Continues Below

Bring the family and make an annual tradition of these excellent programs. No tickets or reservations required. SING ON!

For more information, visit the Encore website at encorecreativity.org

Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB