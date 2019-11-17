“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Free Holiday Choral Concert at Maryland Hall

| November 17, 2019, 10:54 AM

Rams Head

Encore Creativity will perform a holiday concert on Saturday, December 21st at Maryland Hall! This free concert is perfect for all ages. It will include members of Anne Arundel Community College Encore Chorale and Annapolis Encore ROCKS. Enjoy holiday classics and seasonal favorites sure to get you in the holiday spirit, including Gloria, Here We Come A-Caroling! Santa Claus is Coming to TownLast Christmas, and Good Vibrations.  Led by a professional conductor, Jeffrey Dokken, the singers are all aged 55 and up have been entertaining appreciative audiences for more than a dozen years. These concerts are an excellent way to celebrate the holidays and the genuinely gifted older adult Encore singers.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Bring the family and make an annual tradition of these excellent programs. No tickets or reservations required. SING ON!

For more information, visit the Encore website at encorecreativity.org

Rams Head

 

 

 

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here