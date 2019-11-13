“Herrmann
Food delivery driver robbed at gunpoint in Annapolis

| November 13, 2019, 09:37 AM

Just before midnight last night, a food delivery driver was making a delivery in the 100 block of West Washington Street. He was approached by a male suspect wearing a black mask.

The suspect  and pointed a handgun at the driver while another man wearing a black mask acted as a lookout for the first suspect.

The suspects took money and food and fled the area on foot.

Through investigation, officers from the Annapolis Police Department were able to determine the residence the suspects fled into in the 300 block of Bloomsbury Square.

Detectives obtained a search  warrant for the home. and the food stolen during the robbery was located inside, as well as a handgun and ammunition.

One adult male suspect was arrested and is awaiting charges.

