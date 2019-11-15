First National Bank to be Presenting Sponsor for AAMC’s Denim & Diamonds

The Anne Arundel Medial Center (AAMC) Foundation announced that First National Bank – a subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation – will be the exclusive Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Bash.

“FNB is excited to be the Presenting Sponsor for the 2020 Denim & Diamonds Bash,” says Rick Springer, Commercial Banking Team Leader for First National Bank. “A cornerstone of our mission is to improve the quality of life in the communities we serve. Investing in this event, which supports AAMC’s mental health and addiction care services, offers us a very meaningful way to bring our mission to life in the greater Annapolis area.”

With corporate partners like FNB and charitable contributions from members of the community, AAMC Foundation’s Denim & Diamonds Bash raises more than $1 million annually to support AAMC’s mental health and substance abuse care programs and services.

Last year, AAMC provided care to more than 6,000 patients and their families undergoing a mental health and/or substance abuse diagnosis at AAMC’s Emergency Department, Partial Hospitalization Program, and Pathways, AAMC’s substance use treatment facility. AAMC’s unique vision in addressing co-occurring mental health and addiction treatment ensures patients have the care coordination and continuity of care that these diseases require to recover and heal.

“We are grateful to First National Bank for leading by example and demonstrating its genuine commitment to our community,” comments AAMC Foundation President and Chief Development Officer Jan Wood.

The 2020 Denim & Diamonds Spring Bash will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, on AAMC’s south Jennifer Road campus. More than 1,400 guests each year enjoy this sell-out event, which includes gourmet food trucks and food stations, a live band, silent auction, and a “come as you like” theme. For more information about the Denim & Diamonds Bash, visit www.aamcdenimanddiamonds.org.

