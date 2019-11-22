Fire damages Annapolis home in Admiral Heights community

The Annapolis Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 200 block of Gross Street in the City’s Admiral Heights community just before noon on November 22, 2019.

On arrival, crews were met with heavy smoke and fire on the one sire of the house. There is no word of any injuries or a damage estimate. This post will be updated.

Images and Video ©2019 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

