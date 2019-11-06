“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Nationals

Fire crews battling a 2 alarm fire in Davidsonville

| November 05, 2019, 08:36 PM

Rams Head

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Rosetta Way in Davidsonville  for a house fire just before 8:00pm on November 5th.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Upon arrival, heavy fire was visible in the 2-story, 15,000 square foot home and a tanker task force was called in due to a lack of fire hydrants in that area. The home sits back in the woods on 7.5 acres of land.

There were unconfirmed reports of one person trapped in the fire.

Annapolis Fire Department and the US Naval Academy Fire Department also responded.

This story will be updated.

Rams Head

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here