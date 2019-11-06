Fire crews battling a 2 alarm fire in Davidsonville

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 2000 block of Rosetta Way in Davidsonville for a house fire just before 8:00pm on November 5th.

Upon arrival, heavy fire was visible in the 2-story, 15,000 square foot home and a tanker task force was called in due to a lack of fire hydrants in that area. The home sits back in the woods on 7.5 acres of land.

There were unconfirmed reports of one person trapped in the fire.

Annapolis Fire Department and the US Naval Academy Fire Department also responded.

This story will be updated.

