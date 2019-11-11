Excellence in Education: Honoring 55 top teachers

Fifty public school teachers and five independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 16, 2020, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation celebrate the 34th annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.

The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2020 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.

AACPS has had two of the last three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in each of the last five years and in seven of the last nine years.

The following AACPS schools have educators nominated this year:

Annapolis High School: Tema Encarnacion

Arnold Elementary School: Nikki Carleton

Arundel Middle School: Charlene Smith

Bates Middle School: Heather Carter

Benfield Elementary School: Kristie Young

Bodkin Elementary School: Jaclyn Cockcroft

Broadneck High School: Matthew Bem

Brooklyn Park Elementary School: Nisa Morris

Brooklyn Park Middle School: Emily Davis

Center of Applied Technology-South: David Fawley

Central Elementary School: Lynette Gibson

Central Middle School: Lauren Walker

Crofton Elementary School: Doreen Fischetti

Crofton Middle School: Devan Dugan

Crofton Woods Elementary School: Diana Curtis

Davidsonville Elementary School: Tamela Fidyk

Georgetown East Elementary School: Brianne McNallen

Glendale Elementary School: Lindsay Breach

Hebron-Harman Elementary School: Nicole Williams

Jones Elementary School: Amy Insley

Lindale Middle School: Erin Kane

Linthicum Elementary School: Kelsey Kramer

Lothian Elementary School: Jessica Ort

Magothy River Middle School: Leslie Watson

Marley Middle School: Hope Turner

Meade Middle School: Robyn Williams

Monarch Global Academy: Tamiko Gomez

North County High School: Theresa Bange

Northeast High School: Everett Reese

Oakwood Elementary School: Frances Collins

Old Mill High School: Carrie Witham

Old Mill Middle School South: Anna Preston

Pershing Hill Elementary School: Scott Armstrong

Point Pleasant Elementary School: Lisa Elliott

Quarterfield Elementary School: Patrick LaVelle

Riviera Beach Elementary School: Patrick Wensyel

Severn River Middle School: Stacy Kearns

Shady Side Elementary School: Jennifer Sturgell

Shipley’s Choice Elementary School: Angela Miller

Solley Elementary School: Michael Schemmel

South River High School: Robert Tompkins

Southern High School: Briana Gresko

Southern Middle School Marina Thompson

Sunset Elementary School: Jessica Phillips

Tracey’s Elementary School: Stacy Taylor

Tyler Heights Elementary School: Ryshelle Weaver

Waugh Chapel Elementary School: Mollie Dwyer

West Annapolis Elementary School: Kelly Fortune

West Meade Early Education Center: Robin Suda

Windsor Farm Elementary School: Kasey Kennedy

The following independent schools have educators nominated this year:

Annapolis Area Christian School: Christopher Deterding

St. Martin’s Lutheran School: Jennifer Zichelli

St. Mary’s Elementary School: Laraine Olechowski

St. Mary’s High School: Camille Baumann

St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Tedd Griepentrog

Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.

Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available in January.

Source : AACPS

