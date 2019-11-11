Excellence in Education: Honoring 55 top teachers
Fifty public school teachers and five independent school teachers will be honored on Thursday, April 16, 2020, as Anne Arundel County Public Schools and the 21st Century Education Foundation celebrate the 34th annual Excellence in Education banquet at the BWI Marriott in Linthicum.
The Excellence in Education event will culminate with the announcements of the 2020 Anne Arundel County Public and Independent School Teachers of the Year. The Public School Teacher of the Year will represent the county in the Maryland State Teacher of the Year competition.
AACPS has had two of the last three Maryland Teacher of the Year winners, Teresa Beilstein of South Shore Elementary School (2020) and Josh Carroll of South River High School (2018). AACPS Teachers of the Year have also been finalists for Maryland Teacher of the Year in each of the last five years and in seven of the last nine years.
The following AACPS schools have educators nominated this year:
- Annapolis High School: Tema Encarnacion
- Arnold Elementary School: Nikki Carleton
- Arundel Middle School: Charlene Smith
- Bates Middle School: Heather Carter
- Benfield Elementary School: Kristie Young
- Bodkin Elementary School: Jaclyn Cockcroft
- Broadneck High School: Matthew Bem
- Brooklyn Park Elementary School: Nisa Morris
- Brooklyn Park Middle School: Emily Davis
- Center of Applied Technology-South: David Fawley
- Central Elementary School: Lynette Gibson
- Central Middle School: Lauren Walker
- Crofton Elementary School: Doreen Fischetti
- Crofton Middle School: Devan Dugan
- Crofton Woods Elementary School: Diana Curtis
- Davidsonville Elementary School: Tamela Fidyk
- Georgetown East Elementary School: Brianne McNallen
- Glendale Elementary School: Lindsay Breach
- Hebron-Harman Elementary School: Nicole Williams
- Jones Elementary School: Amy Insley
- Lindale Middle School: Erin Kane
- Linthicum Elementary School: Kelsey Kramer
- Lothian Elementary School: Jessica Ort
- Magothy River Middle School: Leslie Watson
- Marley Middle School: Hope Turner
- Meade Middle School: Robyn Williams
- Monarch Global Academy: Tamiko Gomez
- North County High School: Theresa Bange
- Northeast High School: Everett Reese
- Oakwood Elementary School: Frances Collins
- Old Mill High School: Carrie Witham
- Old Mill Middle School South: Anna Preston
- Pershing Hill Elementary School: Scott Armstrong
- Point Pleasant Elementary School: Lisa Elliott
- Quarterfield Elementary School: Patrick LaVelle
- Riviera Beach Elementary School: Patrick Wensyel
- Severn River Middle School: Stacy Kearns
- Shady Side Elementary School: Jennifer Sturgell
- Shipley’s Choice Elementary School: Angela Miller
- Solley Elementary School: Michael Schemmel
- South River High School: Robert Tompkins
- Southern High School: Briana Gresko
- Southern Middle School Marina Thompson
- Sunset Elementary School: Jessica Phillips
- Tracey’s Elementary School: Stacy Taylor
- Tyler Heights Elementary School: Ryshelle Weaver
- Waugh Chapel Elementary School: Mollie Dwyer
- West Annapolis Elementary School: Kelly Fortune
- West Meade Early Education Center: Robin Suda
- Windsor Farm Elementary School: Kasey Kennedy
The following independent schools have educators nominated this year:
- Annapolis Area Christian School: Christopher Deterding
- St. Martin’s Lutheran School: Jennifer Zichelli
- St. Mary’s Elementary School: Laraine Olechowski
- St. Mary’s High School: Camille Baumann
- St. Paul’s Lutheran School: Tedd Griepentrog
Semifinalists will be announced in late December. Finalists will be chosen from that group and announced in late February or early March.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsorship opportunities should click here or contact Carol Ann McCurdy at [email protected] or 410-222-5829. Ticket information for the event will be available in January.
