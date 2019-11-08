Edgewater man arrested for distribution of child pornography

On January 25, 2019, the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Child Abuse Unit initiated an investigation in reference to a report of a specific account that was directly associated in uploading child pornographic images to a particular internet site. The information was provided by the “National Center for Missing and Exploited Children” (NCMEC) which is a non-profit organization whose mission is to find missing children, reduce child sexual exploitation and prevent child victimization.

As the result of issuing and executing several court orders, detectives identified an address involved with uploading the child pornography. On June 3, 2019 detectives executed a search warrant at an address in the 4000 block of Kings Road in Edgewater Maryland. Numerous digital devices were seized as evidence in order that the electronic devices could be forensically analyzed. The suspect, identified as Robert Patrick Schmitt, a twenty seven year old male from the 4000 block of Kings Road, was on scene and interviewed in regards to the ongoing investigation. Child Abuse Detectives learned the suspect, Robert Schmitt, is currently registered in Maryland as a Tier One sex offender and was arrested on child pornography charges in January 2017.

After receiving the results from the forensic extraction of the digital devices seized during the search warrant detectives recovered evidence of child pornography. Child Abuse detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Robert Schmitt charging him with two counts of distribution of child pornography and two counts of possession of child pornography. On November 8, 2019, Schmitt was located in the 4000 block of Kings Road, Edgewater, Maryland and placed under arrest without incident.

The Anne Arundel County Police is urging anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are asked to contact the the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700.

