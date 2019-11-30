Eastport & Forest Drive Task Force to meet on December 3. Public encouraged to attend

The inaugural meeting of the “Eastport and Forest Drive Communities and Governmental Agencies Task Force” will hold its first meeting on Dec. 3, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lower gym at Pip Moyer Recreation Center, 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis.

The Task Force was created as a way to further involve residents of the City of Annapolis and in the Anne Arundel County communities on the Annapolis Neck in the process to study and prepare reports around the Forest Drive/Eastport Sector Study for the 2020 Comprehensive Plan.

The Task Force was created after the Annapolis City Council heard from residents during public hearings on the Forest Drive/Eastport Sector Study that the Study, as written in 2018, was not sufficient in addressing public concerns about shared roadways and development.

“We heard from residents that they did not feel included in the process,” said Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles. “It is our intention, with this Task Force, to ensure that we better understand the concerns of residents and governmental officials. More sunshine on this process will only lead to better outcomes as the City moves toward the 2020 Comprehensive Plan.”

A Comprehensive Plan is essentially a land use roadmap for city planners. Each jurisdiction in the State of Maryland is required to create a plan through a legislative process. The plan serves as a guide to public and private actions regarding development of public and private property.

This Task Force, as established, is required to have quarterly meetings wherein the public will be allowed to offer testimony and commentary. The Task Force will issue a report to the City Council at the conclusion of its work.

There are 21 appointed members of the Task Force. They are:

Kate Hopkins, Ward 1 (Real Estate Agent/Residential Broker)

Col. Christopher Aiken USA (Ret), Ward 2 (Wardour)

Lon L. Powell, Ward 3 (President, Greater Parole Community Association, Inc.)

Camille Camino, Ward 3 (President, Fairfax Road Community Association)

Brian Hoxie, Ward 3 (Vice-President, Board, Heritage Pool and Community Association)

Adam “AJ” Eckert, Annapolis Design District (business district representative), Ward 3

Kim Golder, Ward 4 (Kingsport)

Raynaldo Brown, Ward 4 (Oxford Landing)

Brooks Schandelmeier, Ward 5

Mr. Juwann Smith, Ward 6 (Resident and Local Entrepreneur representative)

Guy Shafer, Ward 7 (Bay Woods)

Claire Miller, Ward 7 (King James Landing)

Debra Dillon, Ward 8 (President, Eastport Civic Association, Inc.)

Bill Reichhardt, Ward 8 (Chair, Planning and Major Development Committee, Eastport Civic Association, Inc.)

Lily Openshaw, Bay Ridge (County)

Sally Nash, Ph.D., AICP, Acting Director, City Planning & Zoning

Ben Sale, P.E., City Planning Commission

Martha Arzu-McIntosh, County Transportation (and Planning & Zoning)

Ramond Robinson, County Transportation Director

Michelle Vrikkis, P.E., Assistant District Engineer, Traffic and Access Management, MDOT, SHA (Annapolis)

Kimberly M. Tran, P.E., Deputy District Engineer, MDOT, SHA (Annapolis)

