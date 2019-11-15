“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission
Insert future code here
“Ravens
“Nationals October 2019

Eaglemania and Hey Nineteen tributes coming to Rams Head On Stafe

| November 15, 2019, 01:56 PM

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

Morgan Heritage: Loyalty World Tour

Sunday, February 9

8pm | $29.50

 

Foreplay: A Tribute to 70’s Rock – 8th Annual Heart Health Benefit

Saturday, February 15

8pm | $42.50

*tax exempt

 

Eaglemania: The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band

Sunday, February 16

1pm | $35

*All Ages Matinee

 

UFO

Thursday, February 20

8pm | $49.50

 

The Naptown Brass Band

Tuesday, February 25

8pm | $25

 

Dirty Grass Players

Saturday, March 7

8pm | $17.50

 

Four80East

Thursday, April 30

8pm | $39.50

 

Hey Nineteen: Tribute to Steely Dan

Saturday, July 18

8pm | $30

 

UPCOMING SHOWS:

 

11/15 Brian Newman of Lady Gaga fame

11/16 That 70s Party w. Superflydisco (dance floor)

11/17 Herman’s Hermits feat. Peter Noone

11/19 Eric Gales

11/20 Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra: Anywhere You Go Tour w. Sinclair

11/21 John 5 & The Creatures: The Invasion Tour 2019 w. Jared James Nichols, Reverend Jack

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits

12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show

12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster

12/06 Paula Poundstone

12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee

12/07 The Lettermen

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall

12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers

12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience

12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan

12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty

12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/23 Eric Benet

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w/ Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

Rams Head

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here