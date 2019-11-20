Don’t feel like cooking this Thanksgiving, give one of these 10 restaurants a try

Sometimes cooking for Thanksgiving can be a drag! Why not let someone else take care of the cooking and cleaning and leave the eating and drinking to you? We came up with a list of 10 local restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving to take care of the holiday for you. We selected a range of restaurants from very casual (Buddy’s, Donnelly’s and Rams Head) to the more formal (Ruth’s Chris, Carrol’s Creek, and Sam’s Waterfront) to middle of the dress code road (Pirate’s Cove, Latitude 38, Blackwall Hitch, and Knoxie’s Table).

Content Continues Below

The catch–each one comes with a personal recommendation from Eye On Annapolis. We have eaten holiday meals in most of these restaurants (Christmas, Easter or Thanksgiving) over the past 10 years and thoroughly enjoyed meals in all of them. We have not had a chance to eat a holiday meal at Latitude 38 or Donnelly’s Dockside (they’re too new), but based on the meals we have had there, there isn’t a reason to not include them on this list!

So here you are. Our ten recommendations for your Thanksgiving Dinner!

Pirate’s Cove. 12:00pm to 7:00pm | Adults $30.00, Children 12 and under $16.00

Carrol’s Creek Cafe. 1130am to 630pm with 2-hour seatings | Adults $ 39.95 Children under 10 $ 19.95 | Must CALL for reservations.

Buddy’s Crabs & Ribs. 1200pm to 0700pm | Adults $25.95, Seniors $22.95 ,Children 6-12 half price, Children 5 & under are free.

Latitude 38. 1200pm to 700pm | Adults $27.95, Children 5-12 $22.95, Children under 4 free

Ruth’s Chris. 1200pm to 700pm | Adults $41.95, Children $14.95

Sams on the Waterfront. 1130am to 800pm | Adults $57.00, Children under 12 $18.00

Donnelly’s Dockside. 1100am to 500pm | Adults $34.95, Children $24.95

Blackwall Hitch. 1100am to 6:00pm | Adults $42.00, Children 12 and under $18

Rams Head Tavern. 11:00am to 10:00pm | Adults $27.95, Children 10 and under $12.95

Knoxie’s Table. T3 Seatings 11:30am, 2:00pm and 4:30pm | Adults $48.95, Children 5-12 $24.95, Children 5 and under free.

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, NEWS, Post To FB