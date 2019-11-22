David Crosby at Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

The Brother Brothers

Wednesday, February 9

8pm | $15

Juliana Hatfield

Monday, February 10

8pm | $25

Todd Snider

Sunday, March 1

8pm | $35

Rome (Sublime with Rome) & Duddy (Dirty Heads): Friends & Family Acoustic Tour

Tuesday, March 10

8pm | $85

High Kings (Second Show Added by Popular Demand)

Sunday, March 15

3pm | $45

*All Ages Matinee

Penny & Sparrow

Tuesday, April 21

8pm | $20

**VIP Packages Available

David Crosby

Monday, June 8

8pm | $135

**VIP Packages Available

UPCOMING SHOWS:

11/22 Lee Ritenour

11/23 Suzy Bogguss

11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall

11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee

11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour

11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall

11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour

11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier

11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration

11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch

11/30 Christmas with the Celts

12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits

12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show

12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution

12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon

12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster

12/06 Paula Poundstone

12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee

12/07 The Lettermen

12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee

12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony

12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price

12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour

12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show

12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf

12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes

12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall

12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas

12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers

12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience

12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan

12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty

12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows

12/23 Eric Benet

12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack

12/27 Cris Jacobs Band

12/28 Stephen Kellogg w/ Casey McQuillen

12/29 1964 The Tribute

12/30 Seldom Scene

12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert

For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

