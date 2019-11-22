David Crosby at Rams Head On Stage
Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
The Brother Brothers
Wednesday, February 9
8pm | $15
Juliana Hatfield
Monday, February 10
8pm | $25
Todd Snider
Sunday, March 1
8pm | $35
Rome (Sublime with Rome) & Duddy (Dirty Heads): Friends & Family Acoustic Tour
Tuesday, March 10
8pm | $85
High Kings (Second Show Added by Popular Demand)
Sunday, March 15
3pm | $45
*All Ages Matinee
Penny & Sparrow
Tuesday, April 21
8pm | $20
**VIP Packages Available
David Crosby
Monday, June 8
8pm | $135
**VIP Packages Available
UPCOMING SHOWS:
11/22 Lee Ritenour
11/23 Suzy Bogguss
11/23 Rams Head Presents Piff The Magic Dragon at Maryland Hall
11/24 Laine Hardy *All Ages Matinee
11/24 Damien Escobar: Elements of Love Tour
11/24 Rams Head Presents Boney James at Maryland Hall
11/26 Tinsley Ellis & Tommy Castro & The Painkillers: The T’n’T Tour
11/27 Comedy Jam at the Ram feat. Danny Rouhier
11/29 Motown & More: A Holiday Celebration
11/30 Annapolis Pride Presents A Very Merry Drag Brunch
11/30 Christmas with the Celts
12/01 Diamond Rio: Holidays & Hits
12/02 Free Range Improv Comedy Farewell Show
12/03 Eric Rachmany of Rebelution
12/04 John Denver Christmas Show w. Chris Collins & Boulder Canyon
12/05 A Peter White Christmas feat. Euge Groove, Vincent Ingala & Lindsey Webster
12/06 Paula Poundstone
12/07 Vienna Teng *All Ages Matinee
12/07 The Lettermen
12/08 SQRRL! Family Holiday Show *All Ages Matinee
12/08 Heidi Newfield formerly of Trick Pony
12/09 Mike Zito w. Billy Price
12/10 Squirrel Nut Zippers: Holiday Caravan Tour
12/11 Bill Kirchen’s Honky Tonk Holiday Show
12/12 Beginnings: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
12/13 – 12/15 Carbon Leaf
12/15 Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
12/16 Rams Head Presents CeeLo Green at Maryland Hall
12/16 + 12/17 AMFM Presents An Annapolis Christmas
12/18 The Everly Brothers Christmas Experience feat. The Zmed Brothers
12/19 Natural Wonder: The Stevie Wonder Experience
12/20 A Merry Jazz Christmas with The Chuck Redd Quintet & Special Guest Kristin Callahan
12/21 Danny Burns w. Special Guest Aine O’Doherty
12/22 Norman Brown’s Joyous Christmas w. Bobby Caldwell & Marion Meadows
12/23 Eric Benet
12/26 Jimmie’s Chicken Shack
12/27 Cris Jacobs Band
12/28 Stephen Kellogg w/ Casey McQuillen
12/29 1964 The Tribute
12/30 Seldom Scene
12/31 Deanna Bogart New Year’s Eve Concert
For complete calendar visit www.ramsheadonstage.com
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, Post To FB