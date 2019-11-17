“Herrmann
Crosby names two new directors

| November 17, 2019, 01:20 PM

Gabrielle Weber (left) and Mini Johri (right)

Crosby Marketing Communications has promoted two agency members to director positions. Gabrielle Weber (on left) is now a Director of Integration Management and Mini Johri (on right) is Director of Production Services.

As a Director of Integration Management, Weber will oversee multi-faceted, national public health campaigns for clients in Crosby’s Government practice, including the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Before joining Crosby in 2015, Weber served as a Senior Communications Specialist at Abt Associates. She is a graduate of Wellesley College and has a master’s degree in Strategic Communications from American University.

As Director of Production Services, Johri will facilitate collaboration and communication efforts with internal teams and outside resources and vendors to keep creative and production projects on schedule and ensure they meet Crosby’s high-quality standards. Johri came to Crosby with strong agency experience on both coasts, in New York City with Deutsch and at Ogilvy & Mather in Los Angeles.

